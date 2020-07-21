Diasporian News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: NDC Canada

NDC Canada congratulates Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

NDC Running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

It is with great joy, renewed hope and optimism that NDC Canada congratulates Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her appointment as running mate to the flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress.



This historical duo has bolstered confidence within and among various circles of the Ghanaian social landscape. For us in Canada, Prof’s appointment means more to us, as she obtained her Masters and Doctorates degrees from York University in Canada!



John and Jane are ready to rescue Ghana from its current dungeon under the tired sleeping eyes and poor leadership of President Akuffo Addo, who has allowed misogyny and bigotry to trump over national unity, peace, social balance and economic prosperity. Ghana will work again for everyone!



While some critics of the NDC, especially those from the NPP, who lack a sense of objectivity, nationalism and long-range focus, have taken on the task of becoming offensive and disrespectful in their aim to discredit the sterling accomplishment, track records, and capabilities of Professor Naana Opoku-Agymang, the silent majority are watching carefully and will reject Nana Addo and his 40 Thieves soon!



It is becoming clearer that the unwarranted attacks on Mama Jane are spurred by fear of their failure and political demise. As the sun shines on the NDC for its maturity, tact, and astute political sensitivity, the nebulous clouds of gloom are correspondingly gathering on the NPP as a result of incompetence, social neglect, and corruption at all levels.



The NDC has historically been at the forefront of gender equality and women empowerment in Ghana. It is in the extension of this social advantage to balance women’s presence within the upper echelon of political powers that the party deems it fit to make the distinguished virtuous woman of substance, Professor Jean Naana Opoku- Agyemang, a running mate.



She is not only reflective of the high calibre of women within the NDC but also, she represents an asset for the entire nation to continue benefitting from.



During Nana Akuffo Addo’s recent visit to Canada, a group of women advised him to do his utmost best to give women a chance to take key leadership roles in his government. Despite the free counsel to the old man, his cohorts have not learnt any lessons and continue to believe women are only good to play second fiddle to men!



For the NPP and those who are still living in the 1800s, a new dawn is here. Ghanaians are wide awake and people are ready to work, progress, prosper and live in safety. The NDC has taken on this historical trajectory that renews confidence and hope for mother Ghana!



It is not enough to say we have the men when the men you have do not have the balls to act as men! That is political impotency and lunacy.



We are positioning our rich human resources, professional skills and many years of experience as a political party to reroute the nation in the right direction. Ghanaians will never forgive the NPP for their lies, arrogance, selfishness and corruption.



At this point, we, the members of NDC Canada profoundly wish to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama for electing Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, as his running mate. We will continue to work for a resounding victory in December 2020.



Ey? Zu Ey? Za… Akatamanso!

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.