NDC Ashanti region campaign team worked hard for Mahama - Gabby Otchere-Darko admits

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has admitted that the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) tried their best to snatch the presidential seat from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the NDC polled more votes in the Ashanti region as compared to their supposed strongholds; Volta and Oti regions.



He, therefore, called on the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to refrain from criticising his campaign team in the Ashanti region after losing the elections to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), rather, should hail them for their hard work before and during the elections.



In a Facebook post Saturday, the cousin of President Akudo-Addo admitted that both the NPP and NDC tried their best to get voters on their side and should be applauded for that.



The legal practitioner averred that, "John Mahama, in his desperate bid to claim NPP did not win fairly, should not be singling out his campaign team in Ashanti Region for criticism as if they went to sleep. NDC’s Ashanti campaign team and their agents in all polling stations were at their best and the results show: NDC got more votes from Ashanti Region than Volta and Oti Regions combined! Praise them! Don’t demoralise them."



"Indeed, both NPP and NDC campaign teams did very well in Ashanti. Which means Ashanti voters did very well with one of the highest voter turn out nationwide. In short, the supporters of both parties in the region came out to vote in their numbers and to the benefit of their respective parties. A great credit to both campaign teams," he added.



