General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC 2020 Manifesto to resonate with Ghanaian youth – George Opare-Addo

NDC National Youth Organiser, Lawyer George Opare Addo

National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo has entreated the Ghanaian youth to expect from the party a manifesto that resonates with their hopes and aspirations.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb on what the Ghanaian youth should expect ahead of the party’s manifesto launch ahead of the 2020 general elections, he said the manifesto dubbed the ‘Peoples Manifesto’ when launched will restore hope to the youth as it is filled with policies aimed at making their lives better.



“I cannot disclose much because the manifesto has not been launched yet. But what I can say is every aspect of youth activism has been covered. So you should expect a manifesto that resonates with young people, expect a manifesto that captures the sentiments of young people, expect a manifesto that captures the hopes and aspirations of young people,” he said.



According to him, the youth wing of the party played a substantial role in terms of inputs in the making of the manifesto, hence the expected result being one that will be welcomed by young people in the country.



“The youth wing had a group we call the Youth Manifesto Committee and we made a lot of inputs into this manifesto and I can assure that the day the manifesto is made public, every young person in this country will find hope from the manifesto that we have nicknamed the Peoples Manifesto,” he indicated.



Ahead of the December polls, political parties in the country are expected to put out their policy document spelling out their intentions on how they will run the country if given the nod for the next four years.



On July 1, the Manifesto Committee of the NDC presented a copy of the party’s manifesto to the flagbearer of the party, Former President John Dramani Mahama.



In a Facebook post, the former president said the 2020 manifesto of the party represents their social contract with the people of Ghana going into the elections.





Former President John Mahama receiving a copy of the NDC's 2020 manifesto

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.