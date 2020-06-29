Regional News of Monday, 29 June 2020

NCCE starts dawn broadcasting on coronavirus

The Birim Central Municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has embarked on dawn broadcasting on prevention of the spread of the Coronavirus.



Ms Rejoice Biscoft, the Birim Central Municipal Director of NCCE disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency(GNA) at Akim Oda.



She said the Commission had so far disseminated information on self-protection and prevention of the spread of the virus at many communities in the Municipality including Essam, Larbikrom, Yeboakrom, Community six, Gyadem, Oda Nkwanta, and Akim Oda Central Market.



The dawn broadcast starts at about 05:00 hours each day by which time most of the community members would be at home to keep them well informed about the COVID-19.



She called on Ghanaians to comply with the mandatory wearing of a nose mask and physical distancing.





