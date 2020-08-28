Regional News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: Robert Tachie Menson, Contributor

NCCE sensitises Kyenkyenasi community on social auditing

The social auditing project is an NCCE/EU programme

The Dormaa East District Directorate of National Commission for Civic Education(NCCE) has embarked on a social auditing outreach programme at Kyenkyenasi community, a predominantly cocoa farming community, to empower indigenes with the requisite knowledge, skills and tools to participate in local government.



The community engagement exercise which was held under strict observance of covid 19 and hygiene protocols was attended by chief, assembly member, unit committee members, health staff, teachers and religious members.



In his welcoming address, Mr Emmanuel Hinneh, the Dormaa East District Director of National Commission for Civic Education, said the social auditing project is an NCCE/EU programme, under the accountability, rule of law and anti-corruption programme(ARAP).



He indicated further that it was funded by the EU to empower citizens to hold duty bearers accountable for the resources available to them.



The District NCCE Director asked the participants to avoid partisan politics as it can derail and impede efforts to effectively drive and prosecute community development projects and agenda.



Mr Hinneh educated them on coronavirus to help stem infections and the spread of the disease in the area.



Members were taken through a needs assessment session where they identified a Police post, the construction of a new clinic and a bridge which will link Kyenkyenasi to Berekum Municipality as issues of concern to the community.



Nana Andrews Kwame Obeng, the Odikro of the community, thanked the NCCE for bringing the project to the community, stressing it will help equip them to demand accountability, rule of law and fight corruption in their role as grass root activist.



A five member social auditing committee to implement the project was later constituted.



They include the Odikro, Mr Peter Adu Twum, the Assembly Member, Mr Damoah Daniel, Dr Yaw Owusu Daniel and Mr Eric Kyeraa.

