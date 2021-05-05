NCCE receives more copies of the 1992 constitution to support constitution week celebration

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has received 500 copies of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana from Governance Africa Foundation (GAF), a Non-Governmental Organisation.



The Chairman of the NCCE, Ms. Josephine Nkrumah thanked Governance Africa Foundation for the generous donation which she said would help the Commission effectively implement its core mandate to create and sustain within society.



It will also help with the awareness of the principles and objectives of the Constitution as the fundamental law of the people of Ghana.



Ms. Nkrumah added that the 500 copies of the Constitution received would be used wisely to reach as many Ghanaians as possible.



The Deputy Chairman of the NCCE (Operations), Mr. Samuel Asare Akuamoah expressed hope that this would mark the beginning of the returning support and partnership of GAF, who had over the past 16 years extended their support to the Commission.