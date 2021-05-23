NCCE expresses concern on growing discord on religious tolerance

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE)has expressed concern on the growing discord on religious tolerance specifically in the country's educational institutions.



A statement signed by Ms Josephine Nkrumah, the Chairperson of the Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Tema stated that while the Commission was mindful of both Article 21 (1c) of the 1992 Constitution and the need for students to obey school rules and regulations, it reiterated that the Constitution was Supreme.



It said, "any law that is inconsistent with the constitution is void as enshrined in Article 1 clause 2 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana."



The Commission, therefore, urged all stakeholders and the citizenry to be circumspect in their actions and utterances in order to avert offending religious sensibilities.



"We must remind ourselves of the peace and harmony we have enjoyed as a people practicing diverse religion," the Commission said.



The NCCE noted that the nation's peace was its strength and cautioned all Ghanaians not to allow differences in religion to divide the country and sow seeds for acts of religious fanaticism.



The NCCE said, "It would be a price too high to pay. Let us not take the peace we are enjoying for granted, even as we work to preserve our democracy and put Ghana, first in all our dealings."



