Regional News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: GNA

NCCE encourages the youth to participate in the Democratic process

The National Commission for Civic Education

Various youth groups from the different political parties have been educated on the need to fully participate in the voting process from an informed point.



The Ahanta West Municipal Director of NCCE, Mrs. Faustina Koranteng, said the education was to ensure increase participation in the democratic and electoral process by the youth, as well as a reduction in the incidence of electoral fraud and violence before, during and after the 2020 general election.



The participants were selected from NPP, NDC, CPP, GUM, APC, and PNC and identifiable within the municipality.



The youth engagement was also to promote an issues-based campaign that is devoid of insults and personal attacks.



The Municipal Police Commander, DSP Valentine Akposu, took the participants through the “Public Order Act in relation to the Elections."



He stressed the need for all political Parties Youth to adhere to the provisions of the Public Order Act to ensure peace during campaigning towards the December general Elections.



"Elections are about credibility, Integrity, and trust in the candidates. In ensuring peaceful elections, the conduct of politicians and party members is crucial to having a successful election, candidates declaring themselves winners before the official announcement by the electoral officer can be a dangerous path to take," he advised.



He entreated all and sundry to allow the EC to declare results rather than any party or individual, "in every competition there are rules, let those with the mandate of declaring result be the sole body to do so."



The Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr. Randy Kofi Sokpe, also took the youth through the new voter list using a biometric machine which requires the scanning of all 10 fingerprints and capturing of pictures and applicants.



He urged the youth not to allow themselves to be negatively influenced.



Mr. Sokpe urged voters to vote without undue delay and should leave the polling station after casting their ballot



"It is also an offense to impersonate, cause violence, multiple voting or concealment of the ballot paper and campaigning within 500 meters radius of the polling".



The Western Regional Director of the NCCE, Mr. Justice Ennin, took the gathering through the code of conduct for political and vigilantism and related offenses Act (999) of 2019.



The Participants pledged for peace before, during, and after the elections.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.