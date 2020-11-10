Politics of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: JAPHET 1 TV

NCCE Akatsi South inaugurates Inter-Party Dialogue Committee

Josephine Nkrumah, chairperson of the NCCE

The Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) is one of NCCE flagship programmes aimed at promoting peace and resolving conflicts before, during and after every general election. As a unifying body, the IPDC provide a platform for key stakeholders to engage with political parties to enhance political, economic and social progress and stability.



The NCCE Municipal Director for Akatsi South, Rev Vincent Adzika in his opening remarks stated that the ultimate focus of the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee will be to mediate and resolve petty conflicts between political parties before it escalates into electoral violence.



Rev. Forestone Francis Korshie Tsigli, the Chairman of the Akatsi Area Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church, who was elected as the Chairman of the Committee encourage the politicians to seek peace and precede it. He added that for peace to be established, telling the truth is paramount, “promoting falsehood only bring division and confusion”.



The Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission Mrs Akorfa Buabasa Asamoah who sued in the ten-member executives of committee urge the politicians to preach peace during the campaign. Mrs Asamoah assures the electorate that the Electoral Commission has corrected all anomalies that resulted in the missing of some eligible voters names from the Voters Register during the Exhibition Exercise in Akatsi South has been corrected.



Mrs Akorfa Buabasa Asamoah stated that Akatsi South Constituency has only one Proxy Voter, which means apart from that person who by law is allowed to vote twice, all other eligible voters are entitled to only one vote and if by mistake or what so ever, anybody discovers during voting that he or she has been given more than one ballot paper in either the parliamentary or presidential balloting, that person should return it to the Ballot Issuer to avoid election irregularities.



The Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) will be solely responsible for the organising of the NCCE Parliamentary Candidates Debate which is expected to have the participation of all the four candidates namely Hon. Leo-nelson Adzidogah of the NPP, Hon Bernard Ahiafor of the NDC and the rest are Mr Maxwell Kwame Nana Atsa of the CPP and Mr Murana Sanusi of the NDP.

