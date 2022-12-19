NAPO supports vocational training of selected youth in Manhyia South

Regional News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The College of Beauty, Arts and Entrepreneurship (CBAE) with support from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has graduated some trainees in fashion and design.



The 47 graduands were among over 140 selected from all the six electoral areas in the Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region and provided with skills training under the auspices of the lawmaker.



They were trained in fashion design, hair technology and make-up artistry by experts for three months and given free start-up tools to roll out their own businesses.



Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Mathew Opoku Prempeh who doubles as Energy Minister underscored the need for technical and vocational training to be given prompt attention considering its potential to bridge the gap between the rich and poor.



Dubbed ‘Youth Empowerment Project’, about 140 people in Manhyia South Constituency have benefited from the programme since its inception about six months ago.



The graduands are expected to receive Free startup tools to start their own businesses and become self-reliant.