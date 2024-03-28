NAPO’s level of arrogance unparalleled – Former Buem MP

Politics of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former Member of Parliament for Buem, Daniel Kwasi Ashiamah says Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh never fails to show the world how arrogant he is whenever he’s criticized.



According to the former lawmaker, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s level of arrogance is unparalleled.



Dr. Prempeh in an interview during the inauguration of NPP Campaign Team in the Ashanti Region over the weekend, urged those calling on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for a load-shedding timetable, to draw their own timetable if they feel it’s necessary.



According to him, he does not see the need for a timetable when the ECG says the ongoing repair works should not necessitate a load shedding timetable.



His comments have been roundly condemned by a large section of the public saying it smacks of arrogance and insensitivity.



But the Energy Ministry in a statement following the backlash indicated that the Minister was only being factual and no malice was intended.



“The Honourable Minister has always been sensitive to the plight of the Ghanaian people and continues to ask for their forbearance, as has always been the case when challenges relative to power stability emerge.”



However, commenting on the issue on Kasapa 102.5 FM Morning show, Ghana Kasa, Hon. Kwasi Ashiamah said the arrogant nature of the Minster for Energy is known to everyone who has ever dealt with him.



He urged the Minister to learn to empathize with Ghanaians in this period of frequent power outages, rather than rubbing pepper in their wounds.



"The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is pathologically arrogant, that’s his nature. He’s insulting Ghanaians who have called for a time-table over the current frequent power outages. I don’t know why we should pay somebody like that with Ghana money. If you don’t know that he’s arrogant, I am telling you. I met him in Parliament, I know his behaviour. The guy is so arrogant. We Ghanaians have elected a President and he has appointed you as Minister to head the Energy Ministry. So you must live with empathy, candour and love and not to be arrogant and throw your weight about.”