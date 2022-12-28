NAPO distributes food packages in his constituency

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South constituency, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has distributed food packages to hundreds of venerable in his constituency.



The packages comprised bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil, tins of sardine and mackerel, sugar, beverages, tins of milk, and assorted non-alcoholic drinks.

A total of 735 widows, widowers, and the needy from the six electoral areas benefitted from the MP's gesture on Boxing Day, Monday, December 26, 2022.



Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is also the energy minister, said the gesture was to show his love and kindness to them as a way of comforting them and making them feel like part of the Christmas celebration.



The Director of Operations of the National Youth Wing of Manhyia South, Joseph Duffour Junior, made the presentation on behalf of Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, Joseph Duffour Junior, on behalf of the MP, noted that the gesture would rekindle all lost hopes in the venerable, who feel neglected.



"NAPO, as he is called in political circles, is committed to putting smiles on the faces of not only the venerable but of every constituent, irrespective of political affiliations," he said.



"The gesture also shows the love and care Hon. MP has for his people throughout the years, to make let them know that he is always with them to put smiles on their faces," he added.



A 76-year-old widow, Madam Martha Oduro, a beneficiary on behalf of her colleagues, thanked the MP for the kindness, saying the gesture was a clear demonstration of compassion and love.



