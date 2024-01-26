NAM1 reacts to ACP Agordzo’s freedom

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The embattled Chief Executive Officer of the defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, affectionately called NAM1, has described the acquittal and discharge of (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo, who was one of the people standing trial for allegedly plotting a coup, as an “enviable feat under Ghana’s democratic dispensation by the judiciary, under the 1992 Constitutional rule”.
NAM1’s statement was contained in a tweet on January 26, 2024, sighted by GhanaWeb.com where he also paid “tribute to the many preyed accused coup plotters down history lane from 1981-1992, who never had their day in Court.”
The businessman, along with his companies Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Limited, currently faces thirty-nine (39) counts of defrauding by false pretense, inducing members of the public to invest, and money laundering.
In the initial charge sheet presented to the court, the three were accused of inducing the public to invest a total of GH¢1,680,920,000. However, this figure has now significantly decreased to GH¢340,835,650. This reduction is attributed to some complainants being unwilling to testify.
The trio faces a total of 39 charges, encompassing one count of selling gold without a license, one count of operating a deposit-taking business, one count of inducement to invest, 22 counts of defrauding by false pretense, seven counts of fraudulent breach of trust, and seven counts of money laundering.
The charges brought against NAM1 and his companies Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Limited pertain to defrauding their customers of various sums of money between 2016 and 2018.
An enviable feat under Ghana’s democratic dispensation by the judiciary, under the 1992 Constitutional rule. I pay tribute to the many preyed ACCUSED coup plotters down history lane from 1981-1992, who never had their day in Court. Floreat! Ghana’s Rule of Law. Ghana ayekoo???????????????? pic.twitter.com/fqpsQFUc5o— Nana Appiah Mensah (@nam_the_patriot) January 26, 2024