NAHSAG assembly shows president Aikins red card

Source: National Health Students' Association of Ghana

The president of the National Health Students Association of Ghana (NAHSAG), Faustina Aikins has been impeached from office. With just a few months left in her administration, the General Assembly (GA) has successfully passed a vote of no confidence on Madam Aikins over what petitioners described as a persistent breach of the association's supreme constitution.



The president was removed from office after a petition brought forward by five blocs’ presidents on Saturday, November 19, 2022, was upheld by a recent emergency General Assembly meeting held at the Central University in Accra.



The group in a ten-point bullet petition seek the assembly to relieve Ms. Faustina Aikins from office in order to rejuvenate the zeal of the association that has dwindled sharply over a year of her governance.



They believe that madam Aikins's ineptness has affected health students countrywide and demanded her immediate dismissal.



The development means the vice president; Balom Rahim Maasubee constitutionally takes over as the president of the health students and intern’s association in the country.



In a press statement jointly signed by Maasubee and the general secretary, Maxwell Attah has cautioned the public and stakeholders including the NAHSAG fraternity to desist from engaging madam Aikins following her dismissal.



The statement also implored her to avail herself of an investigation that would be carried out by a committee of inquiry and further admonished her to hand over assets and liabilities of the previously held office to the secretariat by Friday, November 25



This is the first time a female president has been impeached over incompetence, constitutional insult, and gross disrespect since 2005.



Other resolutions made by the General Assembly include the dismissal of the Chief Justice, Paa Kwesi Akyina, and the swearing-in of a newly appointed Chief Justice William Selasie.