NABCO was a bad policy - Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said that the National Buildings Corps (NABCO) programme implemented by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government was a bad policy.



According to him, most of the trainees under the programme, who were posted to government agencies, were paid for no work done.



Speaking to some Ghanaians in Nevada, USA, in an audio-visual shared by Nsem Pii TV, Ken Agyapong said that the government should have used the money for the programme to establish factories that will provide decent employment to Ghanaian youth.



“The youth must take their destiny into their own hands, (but) then again, what police did we implement (to help with unemployment)? I think that we made was with the introduction of NABCO.



“NABCO trainees were posted to government offices and ministries where they were doing nothing and being paid GH¢700 every month.



“The money the government used (for NABCO) could have been used to establish industries that could have provided 20,000 permanent employment out of the 100,000 trainees to reduce the number of unemployed youth,” he said in Twi.



Agyapong, who has indicated his intention of contesting in the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), noted that President Akufo-Addo should be praised for some of his policy initiatives, including the One District, One Factory programme.



Listen to Kennedy Agyapong’s remarks in the video below (from 3:00):







You can also watch an episode of Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/BOG