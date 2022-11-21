NABCO trainees join calls for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta

General News of Monday, 21 November 2022

The coalition of NABCO Trainees has thrown its support behind Members of Parliament calling for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to the trainees, Ken Ofori-Atta has been insensitive to the plight of NABCO trainees from the beginning to the end of the initiative as he failed to prioritize them.



In a press statement, the coalition alleged that the Finance Minister deliberately delayed the release of funds for the payment of their allowance.



“The finance ministry under the auspices of the finance minister has been insensitive to the plights of vulnerable NABCO Trainees from the beginning of the initiative to the end, in a posture we observed as a deliberate practice he instrumented to always delay the release of funds for the payment of our stipends because the NABCO initiative was never his priority.”



The Coalition also accused the minister of ordering the closure of the programme without giving specific timelines for payment of areas.



“The finance minister Honourable Ken Ofori Atta in His 2022 mid-year budget presentation, ordered the closure of the NABCO program without specifying reasonable timelines for the payment of all arrears as a means of mitigating inter alia, his abysmal performance of managing the economy.” the statement indicated



