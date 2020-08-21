General News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NABCO trainees in Ga West say allowances are not coming

File photo of NABCO personnel

Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) trainees at the Ga West Municipal Hospital say they are fed up with non-payment of their allowances for over one year.



The social intervention programme was introduced by the government to help reduce graduate unemployment.



It is a three-year programme that was introduced in May 2018.



The programme supported the first batch of 100,000 unemployed, temporary and experienced Ghanaians to build their portfolio for better job opportunities.



According to the NABCO trainees at the Ga West Municipal Hospital, they have been unable to get their coordinators to address their concerns.



“One Vincent Tetteh, a NABCO trainee at the hospital, explained on Accra-based radio station, Citi FM that the non-payment of their allowances was negatively affecting their lives particularly parents among them,” state-owned Daily Graphic reported on Friday, August 21, 2020.



Vincent Tetteh told the newspaper that “out of 14 months now I have received payment for only four months and I have 10 months in arrears. I am not the only one, others have the same issue, with some with as high as 13-month in arrears. There are also parents among us who use this same money to take care of their wives and children, so not receiving payments for months is a worry.”



He said in this era of COVID-19, where parents need to buy extra data for the use of virtual learning, the government must expedite actions to pay their allowances.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.