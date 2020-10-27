Regional News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

NABCO Coordinator prays for victory for Akufo-Addo, Anyars Ibrahim

Jambeidu Issahaku Khan, Upper East Region’s coordinator for the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo), has prayed for victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Dr. Anyars Ibrahim, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization who doubles as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Tamale Central constituency.



Mr. Jambeidu fervently prayed for the retainment of President Akufo Addo for a second term and the election to Parliament of Dr. Anyars Ibrahim.



He prayed to Allah to convert their good works into victory by touching the hearts of Ghanaians and constituents of Tamale central to vote massively for them in the December election so they can continue their good works in developing and transforming Ghana and Tamale respectively.



The NABCo coordinator made the request to Allah at the Mama Laadi Children's Home last week when the regional secretariat and trainees donated food items and other supplies to inmates. The exercise had the blessings of President Akufo Addo and CEO Dr. Anyars.



The NABCo donated big bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, tomato paste, biscuits, soft drinks, soap, detergents, toiletries, and other supplies to mark the climax of its second anniversary celebrations.



Mr. Jambeidu handing over the donation stated the enormous contribution both the President and CEO have been making to the endeavours of the NABCo. He praised them for their uncontestable love and support towards the poor and vulnerable in society, adding that their kindness would reward them victory in the election.



“As part of the celebration to mark our second anniversary of NABCo, we have paid a visit to the Mama Laadi Children's Home today to donate to ease the difficulties the covid-19 has brought on the home like many other facilities. We decided to rather invest the resources in providing something for our brothers and sisters in this facility instead of organizing a big durbar. We decided to bring the celebration to these little ones and we have been able to provide this under the government of his excellency President Akufo-Addo and the leadership of Dr. Anyars Ibrahim who is the Parliamentary candidate for Tamale central constituency. It is my prayer that their good hearts for the poor and love and support they give to the vulnerable in society will make them win in the elections,” Mr. Jambeidu prayed.



Mr. Jambeidu gave the assurance that the NABCo would always visit the home whenever they have support to give the inmates. Mother of the home, Laadi Ayine, and Caretaker, Eva Anafo jointly thanked the NABCo for remembering them in the celebration which came with a huge donation. They prayed for the growth of the NABCo and assured to judiciously use the items.





