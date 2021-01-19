Regional News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

N/R: Headmaster makes plea for support to put back a falling classroom wall

The affected classroom is a form (1) block that went down during the rainy season last year

Correspondence from Northen Region



The Headmaster of Sang Islamic Junior High School in the Northern Region, Alhassan Eliasu has appealed to the government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and individuals to come to their assistance by helping them to put back a falling classroom wall of the school.



According to him, the affected classroom is a form (1) block that went down during the rainy season last year when the first years were at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Mr. Eliasu said he has since written to Ghana Education Service (GES) for help which he also copied the District Chief Executive then and the Assemblyman of the area but none have responded.



"I have written to GES and copied the DCE and the Assemblyman of the area but we have not heard any response from them."



Mr. Eliasu indicated that the situation is making it difficult for him to admit first years into the school due to the current state of the structure and therefore call on the government, NGOs, and philanthropists to come to their support so the students can have a classroom to sit and learn.



He as well appeals for a water system and a toilet facility to be provided for the school.



"We fetch water from a river which is affecting us, for students to go and fetch water from the river and come back and sweep before classes start, it always a challenge"



He similarly bemoans the fact that the students always go to the bush to answer nature's call which he said is not the best.







