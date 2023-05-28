My wife is an Ewe, I have nothing against Voltarians – Agyinasare

Religion of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has spoken out after he was bashed on social media for the 'Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region' statement, he made.



Speaking during a sermon at his Church on Sunday, May 28, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Agyinasare said that he never meant to denigrate the people of the Volta Region because his wife is also a native of the region.



He explained that he was only referring to an incident that happened after a crusade he had as a young pastor.



“In reference to Nogokpo, I wish to clarify that I never intended to refer to the town but an incident that happened after a crusade at Aflao. I had absolutely no intention to cast a slur upon the people of the Nogokpo Town and the Volta Region as a whole.



“I have had a very cordial relationship with the people of the Volta Region. My wife of 38 years is an Ewe from Keta. And two of my sons bear Ewe names. All of the examples I gave were not intended to denigrate any of the towns and their people but to elucidate the principle of divine protection to congregants,” he said.



The pastor said that he regrets issues surrounding the statement he made; adding that he remains committed to serving Ghana as a "spiritual gatekeeper".



“Any misrepresentation or misinformation that has characterised the subsequent commentary and reportage is regretted. My Ministry over the past 40 years has been one that has spoken up at critical times in our Nation as a spiritual gatekeeper and I remain committed to serving God's people and our Nation as the spirit directs.”



Background:



The Archbishop on the third day of the Supernatural Summit held at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra, May 25, 2023, preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces where he cited several examples to support his teaching.



In the course of his preaching, Agyinasare recounted an incident where his team received spiritual attacks for hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.



“During this crusade in Aflao… we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.



“We only have not said it but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car,” he recounted.







The statement he made went viral which led to criticisms by sections of the public.



The Dufia (chief) of Nogokpo, Torgbui Saba V, in a statement issued on May 26, 2023, indicated that the traditional authorities of Nogokpo, a community in the Volta Region, are looking into the comment made by Agyinasare which has gone viral.



It added that they will make public the actions they will take on the matter.



“It has come to the notice of Torghui Saba V. Dufia of Nogokpo about the current happenings on social media about Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.



“We wish to let Ghanaians and the world know that we are deliberating on the issue and you shall hear from us in due course,” parts of the statement read.



