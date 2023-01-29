My vision to be president of Ghana will surely come to pass – Kumchacha declares

General News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha has expressed strong conviction about his ambition to become the president of Ghana.



Preaching to his congregation during service on Sunday, January 15, 2023, about proclaiming positive things on one’s life, Prophet Kumchacha said his vision of becoming Ghana’s leader will surely come to pass.



“When you speak negative the result you get is negative. That is why I, Prophet Kumchacha am saying that I will be president,” he stated



“People who do not have vision do not proclaim big things but when you have vision you proclaim big things. My vision is powerful, dynamic and it shall come to pass,” he added.



According to Kumchacha, the time has come for a pastor to lead Ghana as president.



“From the 70s to the 90s we gave Ghana to the military including Rawlings and others but we didn’t see any good results. We have now come to democracy and still, we are yet to have the needed result. It is about time we entrust the country in the hands of pastors and the pastor to be handed the nation is Prophet Kumchacha,” he proclaimed.



Kumchacha in late 2022 announced his bid to become president of the republic of Ghana. According to the controversial prophet, he has the required knowledge and vision to turn the fortunes of the country around despite his lack of formal education.



NYA/MA



