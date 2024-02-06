My vision for Ghana's next chapter - Watch Bawumia's ad for Feb. 7 lecture

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has given an idea of what he will be speaking on during the February 7 public lecture he is expected to address in Accra.



In a video released by his campaign team on February 5, the VP stated that principally, the lecture will allow him share his vision for Ghana’s next chapter.



Bawumia's upcoming lecture according to an advertisement shared by his team is themed: "Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless leadership and bold solutions for the future."



He is heard saying in the video sighted by GhanaWeb: “Earlier when I was elected as flagbearer, I announced that I have my own vision for Ghana. We’ve just finished electing parliamentary candidates across various constituencies and now we are ready to kick start a series of engagements nationwide with you the people of Ghana.



“I, Mahamudu Bawumia, FB of the NPP, will set the ball rolling by outlining highlights of my vision for Ghana’s next chapter,” he stated adding; “My vision is built on the same philosophy but pursues some different paths which I believe will make our nation great and strong,” he added.



The Vice President is widely expected to speak on the 2024 elections, his political vision and that of the NPP going into the polls and possibly to touch on the state of the economy which the government insists is rebounding strongly.



Watch video ad of the lecture





