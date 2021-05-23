My ring doesn’t have anything in it – Duncan-Williams

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Action Chapel International founder Nicholas Duncan-Williams has said the ring he wears as an archbishop carries no mystical powers.



The charismatic preacher issued the disclaimer in church during the second service on Sunday, 23 May 2021, as he preached to the congregation about the “strange” powers and charms some people carry on them as trinkets.



He said: “Sometimes, I go into crowds – thank God for these days where you don’t have to shake people – sometimes, you shake people and, as soon as you shake them, you can feel like needles going through your palm, needles going through your hand and suddenly, it’s like one side of you is becoming weak and immediately I have to shake it off and say: ‘In the name of Jesus, fiery touch, get out; out, out in the name of Jesus”.



“Come out, return to sender! And, sometimes, immediately you say ‘return to sender’, the very person’s [hand] begins to do this [shaking his left arm to demonstrate to the congregation]”.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams, who has been in ministry for more than 40 years, said: “Very strange things” happen.



“And, sometimes it’s coming from a ring they are wearing”, he noted in the sermon monitored by ClassFMonline.com.



“Some people wear all kinds of rings that represent all kinds of things and carry all [kinds of] power”, he said.



The renowned cleric then issued this disclaimer: “This ring [showing his ring] doesn’t carry anything in it, so, please”.



“It’s just my ring as an archbishop”, he explained.



“It doesn’t have anything in it”, he emphasised.