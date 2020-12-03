General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: My News GH

My resignation from GTDC exposed corruption scandals at Tourism Ministry – Blakofe

Social commentator Akua Blakofe

Award-winning writer, journalist, social commentator and comedian Akua Djanie-Manfo who is also known as Akua Blakofe has said that her resignation from the Ghana Tourism Development Authority opened a can of corruption worms at tourism ministry and GTDC.



According to her, if she was made to do the work she was brought there to do because she loves what she does, things would have been better.



But she was sidelined by her boss at the Ghana Tourism Authority Kojo Antwi who did not want to work but wanted to travel the world over.



She said in a post on Instagram that “Everything happens for a reason. If Kwadwo had let me work, nobody would have been none the wiser to his travels. Because I would have been busy doing what I love…working! But he sidelined me. I resigned. It opened the can of corruption worms at tourism ministry and GTDC”.



In other posts on the same platform, Blakofe said even though she got insulted and called names, her resignation brought about some form of change at the Tourism Ministry which was saddled with corruption; an indication that she never lied about persons occupying positions in the Tourism Industry who didn’t want to work but wanted to milk the country dry.



“Remember when I resigned because of corruption at tourism ministry and GTDC? Remember Afeku was “sacked” from tourism and a new role created for her at jubilee house (Deputy to the Senior Minister). Why? If I’m lying, why was Afeku sacked? People just hate the truth. In Gh, right is wrong and wrong is right.”



Blakofe resigned two years ago from her position as deputy CEO of the Tourism Development Authority because her boss was not working but rather ‘travelling around the world for per Diem.



According to her, Kojo Antwi, just does not want to work but rather travel across the world and take per diems.

