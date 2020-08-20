Politics of Thursday, 20 August 2020

‘My regret is that we did not complete Eastern Corridor road’ – Mahama confesses

File Photo: The Eastern Corridor road remains deplorable despite promises by govts to improve it

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said he regrets the Eastern Corridor road could not be completed before his tenure expired in 2016.



Mr Mahama is campaigning to return to the seat of the presidency in December and he is hoping to unseat the man that beat him in 2016, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Eastern Corridor road is an important road that links the northern part of the country to the southern areas.



Although many governments have promised to improve the road network and complete it, they have failed to do so.



“My regret is that we did not complete the famous Eastern Corridor road before we left. By the time we left, all segments of it were being worked on. I believe that if the NDC had continued in office today we would not be talking about the Eastern Corridor road.



“It is the number one priority for us. This Eastern Corridor road goes through 21 districts from south and north and you can imagine the number of agricultural products and others that come down this road to be able to reach the markets in Accra and Tema,” he said.



The NDC presidential candidate for the December 7 polls made the comment when he was addressing Chiefs and people of Peki in the Volta Region as part of his tour of the region.



The 965-kilometre Eastern Corridor road links Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Volta, Oti and Upper East regions.





