My position on the ballot signifies victory – COP (retired) George Tuffuor

Former Director-General of Finance at the Ghana Police Service, COP (retired) George Tuffuor has revealed that his position on the ballot after vetting earlier this week signifies victory.



COP(Retired) George Tuffuor contests in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Constituency and comes up against the incumbent Hon Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere and two others.



After balloting, he picked number 4 indicating that it was the magic number to propel him to victory against the incumbent.



“Number Four (4) signifies my victory on January 27, 2024. It is an indication that the rein of the incumbent is over and a new era will commence after the primaries”, he told MyNewsGh.com in an interview.



Soon after his vetting and balloting, the former police Chief was carried shoulder high by delegates who massed up at the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Regional Secretariat amidst chanting of victory songs ‘bribri besi, bribri besi’ to wit something is about to happen in Twi.



Addressing his supporters, he reiterated the need for them to campaign on issues devoid of attacks. He urged that even if they are provoked by their opponents, they should keep their calm and take into consideration the bigger picture which is winning the primaries and subsequently the seat in 2024.



“I have advised my supporters to engage in an issue-based campaign. Insults are not part of politics. If someone insults you, allow the person to get away with it. I will not back anyone who engages in acts of violence or insults. Let us focus on what is bigger for the area and be reminded that politics is not about insults but togetherness for a common purpose”, he advised.



Profile



COP Mr George Tuffuor whose last duty post was Director-General/Finance at the Police Headquarters, retired from the Ghana Police Service in January 2021.



He has served in various capacities throughout the country including Regional Commander for Upper East, Northern, Volta, and Tema.



On retirement, he worked briefly with National Security before going private and focusing on his business.