My political capital has nothing to do with Kufuor - Alan

Alan Kyerematen has said that the attributions that made about his relationship with former president, John Agyekum Kufuorhave been erroneous.



Particularly about the claims that it was the former president, who brought him into the New Patriotic Party, Alan has categorically stated that it is not true.



He stressed that in the real sense of things, his political trademark is not linked to the former president, as has been widely claimed over the years.



“People don’t know me. My political capital has nothing to do with President Kufuor… my political career has nothing to with Kufuor and if you ask him, he will confirm this. When he has to sometimes talk about it, then he is sad because people have said things about him he knows nothing of that he brought me but when he became president in 2001, the first appointments he did… I told him that I didn’t want to become a minister,” he said during his first public interview, on UTV, since going independent.



Alan Kyerematen further explained how he declined a ministerial appointment from President Kufuor and why he did that.



“I told him I didn’t want an appointment from but that some of us worked hard to bring him to power and so we should be able to stay behind so that when he is doing something that is not right, we can have the courage to tell him,” he added.



Alan is leading a Movement for Change in an attempt to become the president of Ghana in the 2024 general elections, after officially resigning from the NPP.



