My partner and I negotiated to bring Bui Dam project, SinoHydro to Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful for the New patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has taken credit for the implementation of two significant infrastructure projects in Ghana; the Bui Dam project and the SinoHydro deal.



According to him, he championed the negotiation for the Bui dam project and the SinoHydro deal to be brought to Ghana with his partner, William Oppong Bio.



The flagbeaerer who was speaking on SkyyPower FM in Takoradi claimed that none of the aspirants in the flagbearership race is able to negotiate like he does.



“I was negotiating about $2-3 Billion, if you don't know the Bui Dam, it was myself and William Oppong Bio who brought it to Ghana. If you don't know, the SinoHydro, the $2billion that is being used to construct the interchanges in the country, it was I, Kennedy Agyapong who brought it to Ghana.



“Check with your leader, who among them can go and sit with the Chinese Government for a loan of $2billion to come and develop this country,” he stated.



Kennedy Agyapong stressed that at this point, Ghana needs a leader with great negotiation skills to be able to woo investors to develop the country.



“Are these the reasons why they dont like me? I will say these to you because I have confidence and I know how to negotiate. That is the kind of leader we need for Ghana. Saying God will do it is enough for Ghana,” he added.



Kennedy Agyapong is keenly competing with the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Dr Afriyie Akoto and Ing. Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP is expected to elect the flagbearer to lead the party into the 2024 general election on November 4, 2023.



