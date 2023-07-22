My husband and I reported different figures to the police – Cecilia Dapaah

General News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, has said the figures stated in media reports of a robbery incident at her home in Abelemkpe were wrong.



Court documents indicated that the minister and her family lost US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis in cash; assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000 and handbags, perfumes, and jewellery valued at US$95,000, during the robbery.



But in her letter of resignation addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the minister stated that the figures in the police report she filed with her husband differ from those reported in the media.



"Since yesterday, Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter. The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home," she said.



“Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position,” parts of the statement read.



Cecilia Dapaah stated that by the end of investigations into the matter, she would be exonerated.



“I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts," the former sanitation minister said.



“I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of the processes, it will be fully established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations that have filled the public domain in the past 24 hours,” she added.’



BAI/ESA



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:















You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below











