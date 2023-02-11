My fiance in the UK went to Ghana to marry another woman - Popular UK-based journalist

Diasporia News of Saturday, 11 February 2023

"I had no idea anyone could do such. That a man will say, I have a woman in this country, but I will take another woman abroad. My story became viral. It was everywhere. I never imagined that I would go through that. It took me by surprise. The whole turn of events took me by surprise. I was so hurt."



These were the words of popular UK-based Ghanaian journalist Afia Serwaa Akoto, aka Ahofedua, when she opened up about her failed relationship.



Ahofedua shared her story on "Okukuseku," a show hosted by actress Emelia Brobbey and monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to the media personnel who has over 75K followers on social media, her fiance who she had been with for some months, travelled from the UK to Ghana on the pretext of celebrating the 10th death anniversary of his late mother.



After his arrival in Ghana, the news of his marriage ceremony was disclosed to her by a friend.



"I received a phone call from my sister in a nearby neighbourhood. She informed me that she had heard I had a fiance. She asked if he was an actor. I told her no, but he told me he was a lecturer.



"She asked if I was aware he was in Ghana to marry. She sent me the invitation card. I called the guy, and he kept denying it," she told the host.



Due to her huge following and how she used to flaunt her fiance on social media, the scandal went viral.







