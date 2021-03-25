My enthusiasm and strength still remains for the duty ahead - Ofori-Atta assures Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The president's nominee for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has reassured Ghanaians of his fitness level in undertaking his role in the second term of Akufo-Addo's administration.



Ken Ofori-Atta in February this year had to be flown out of the country to undergo medical care from post-coronavirus complications.



Responding to questions on his health status during his ministerial vetting on Thursday March 25, 2021 the finance minister-designate assured the Appointmenst Committee of Parliament there will be no lax in the level of work that ought to be done for the country.



"I can assure you that the enthusiasm is there, the strength is there and the excitement for the future continues. Public service is a duty that has its own energy and passion. There will be no lax in the intensity of work he have to do," Ofori-Atta told the Committee.



Ken Ofori-Atta returned to Ghana on Saturday, March 20 after seeking further medical attention in the United States of America.



He is said to have spent about thirty days at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, USA, where he received specialized treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.



Due to his absence, the president appointed Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to present government's 2021 Budget and Economic Policy statement before Parliament on March 12, 2021.