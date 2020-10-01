Politics of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

My defeat won't stop me from working for PNC - Former Organiser

Former National Organiser of PNC, Desmond Nana Ntow

The immediate past National Organiser of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Desmond Nana Ntow says he has served his party well and believes the newly elected officers will do their best to make the party function effectively.



The former officer said in every election, there would be losers and winners but the party is the ultimate winner.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he admonished the new officers to always engage the people of Ghana and the media, in particular, to enable them to sell the message of the party.



When asked whether he agrees with the assertions that the new executives pumped in money to win the polls, he disagreed saying the new executives could have used a strategy to win and if the delegates have decided and elected them, he accepts defeat.



“It was a contest, they have voted and I respect the decision they have taken and I pledge my full support to the new executives and wish them well. I admonish them to raise the party higher as we planned but could not get the opportunity to continue.”



He revealed his vision was to ensure that the party got 5 seats in the parliamentary election including Nadoli Kaleo constituency, Builsa South, and some three others.



He further pledged to support the new persons elected to ensure victory for the party.



He said if you are not an executive of the party, it does not mean you cannot work for the party and when given the opportunity, I will serve the party at all times.



The main objective for him is to make Ghana work again.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.