My daughter was shot by her boyfriend's aunt, not her sister-in-law – Father of murdered US-based Ghanaian singer

General News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The father of Ghanaian-American gospel musician, Britney Boateng, Ernest Boateng, has said that his daughter was not shot by her sister-in-law or a rival, as has been speculated.



According to him, Britney Boateng was shot by her boyfriend's aunt, who is now in the custody of the police.



In an interview with US-based Ghanaian journalist Frank Ntiamoah Williams, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Ernest Boateng said that people should stop spreading rumours about the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter.



He urged all well-meaning Ghanaians and other nationals to wait for the final investigations of the police.



“They (the police) said the suspect was the boyfriend’s auntie. It is alleged to be the boyfriend’s auntie,” he said.



Ernest Boateng, who was speaking for the first time after the death of his daughter, said that he has been traumatised by her death.



"When l was told about her murder, l sat here in my chairs for some time to be able to understand and break down what l have been told.



“For 3 days straight, l have not had a good sleep. All l see is Britney. I know how long it will take to forget this pain in my heart," he said.



The Ghanaian female singer based in the United States of America, Britney Boateng, was reportedly shot dead in East Columbus on Friday, November 18, 2022.



22-year-old Britney Boateng was pronounced dead at 1:12 a.m., by the Columbus Division of Police.



A report by 10tv.com said that “officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police found Britney Boateng with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at 1:12 a.m.”



Watch the interview below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/BOG