My criticisms of Akufo-Addo don’t mean Mahama should come back as president - Okatakyie Afrifa

Controversial media personality Okatakyie Afrifa has responded to persons who criticize him for his incessant attacks on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the challenges in his government.



He stated that individuals who make despicable comments about his rants are not angry because of his criticisms of Akufo-Addo, but rather because he has not endorsed the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for president ahead of the general elections.



He also denied claims of taking bribes from some political bigwigs to constantly criticize some government officials to dent their image, reiterating that it was for the betterment of the nation.



Speaking on Angel FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Afrifa fumed about the criticisms he has faced from both NPP and NDC members over his criticisms of Akufo-Addo.



“The people who insult me have their problems, Akufo-Addo or Mahama would never do that. I only speak my mind about issues of concern. The only reason why you are angry with me is because I am chastising Akufo-Addo, and automatically I should endorse Mahama for president, which I won’t do. Everyone knows I have not taken a bribe to lambast anybody and I will never do that,” he stated.



Afrifa has been a staunch critique of the Akufo-Addo-led government and talks about pressing issues that need to be addressed.



Some people have questioned the motive of his actions and believe there is more to it than what he claims.



