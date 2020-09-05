General News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

My convoy not involved in accident - Naana Jane dismisses reports

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate

The Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has denied media reports that her convoy has been involved in an accident.



It comes after reports by some news portals that her convoy was involved in a crash at Sefwi Wiaso in the Western North region.



The report added the accident was caused by the dusty nature of the roads.



But in a Facebook post, the academician said dismissed the reports and said her team is doing fine.



“My convoy has not been involved in an accident.Kindly ignore the fake news. My team and I are all fine and very thankful to the good people of the Western North Region for their warm and mammoth reception during this four-day tour”.



