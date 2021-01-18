General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My condition is worsening, help save my life - Kidney patient begs Ghanaians

play videoWilliam Bortey, a kidney patient

The health condition of 26-year-old William Bortey is worsening each passing day as he is unable to raise funds to undergo a kidney transplant.



William, who is sitting on a time bomb, has been battling the last stage of a chronic kidney failure disease and has now been diagnosed with damage of his liver.



The severe kidney and liver damage is causing a constant bulge in his stomach. At the moment, William's life is solely dependent on dialysis and a kidney transplant.



The dialysis treatment is also very expensive for this sick man and his family, who are farmers. They spend almost GHC600 every week on this treatment.



"We spend almost GH¢600 only on dialysis every week, which he has to go twice every week," William's mother told GhanaWeb in an interview.



GhanaWeb was able to raise an amount of GH¢6,340 out of the GHC160,000 needed for the transplant, in July 2020 when we first broke his story. Click here for his story.



The monies from generous Ghanaians is what enabled the 26-year-old patient receive his dialysis treatment to this point. He is therefore appealing to Ghanaians to help save him from dying as his condition keeps deteriorating.



To help save William, kindly donate any amount through the MOMO details below:



Account Name: Bortey William



Account: MTN



MOMO Number: 0242746115



Watch the video below:



