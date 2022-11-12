My bodyguard is alive – Mireku Duker dissociates himself from murdered ‘galamsey’ man

General News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has denied reports that his bodyguard has been shot dead at an illegal mining site.



His comment comes after a report by GhanaGuardian.com on Friday, November 11, 2022, alleged that the deceased was the bodyguard of the deputy minister.



Reacting to the publication in a statement dated Saturday, November 12, 2022, the deputy minister stated categorically that his bodyguard assigned to him by the state was alive.



“I wish to state emphatically that, I have only one (1) bodyguard, assigned to me by the Republic. My bodyguard, an officer of the Ghana Police Service is alive. I do not have any other bodyguard anywhere nor have I ever had a bodyguard with such name in the said publication," the release read in portion.



The deputy minister while describing the publication as misleading also stated that it is aimed at causing damage to his reputation.



“The publication going round is not only misleading and fake but defamatory as my detractors will not stop at anything just to tarnish my hard won reputation."



"In their scheme to cause massive damage to me they have linked a person whom I have no connections with whatsoever with the intent to subject me to public ridicule and hatred, reduce my estimation in the eyes of right thinking members of the public, scandalize and embarrass me beyond measure," the statement added.



Mr Mireku Duker who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuem has therefore demanded a retraction and apology for the publication noting that he will consider legal actions if media houses who published same fail to do so.



“I hereby entreat the public to disregard the publication since I do not have any association with the said alleged person nor do I have a bodyguard with such name. I urge any media house that has published the news item to withdraw the publication immediately and apologize thereon, in any case within 48 hours or face the consequences of the law. I have since referred it to my lawyers for the necessary legal action,” the statement said.



The MP further urged members of the public to treat the news item with contempt.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed the death of a man at a galamsey site at Bonsa in the Western Region.



Three suspects who are all Chinese nationals have been arrested in connection with the murder while a murder weapon has since been retrieved from the suspects.



