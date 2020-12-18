General News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: My News GH

My MP masterminded the violent attack on me – Sekyere East DCE alleges

Mary Boatemaa Marfo, DCE, Sekyere East

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere East, Mary Boatemaa Marfo whose office was vandalized by some irate youth in the area has named some individuals behind the criminal act.



“The boys who came to destroy my office are the MP’s boy. One Karikari who is MP’s right-hand man called me and threatened my life for no reason. I have decided to keep mute on the matter because of it political nature but the way things are going, I think I speak up now”, the DCE alleged on a local station monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The youth believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), went wild and vandalised the office of the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mary Boatemaa Marfo.



The incident was said to have occurred when the youth were jubilating over the victory of the NPP in the presidential race.



Speaking to the development, the DCE explained the youth under the influence of the MP, Hon. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie had accused her of what they described as ‘sabotaging the President’ prior to the December 7, 2020 polls.



“I have no malicious thing against my MP but he constantly accused of a crime I have not committed. Anytime he is given the opportunity to speak, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie will incite his boys against me”, Hon. Mary Boatemaa Marfo bemoaned



It was also reported that the irate youth suddenly invaded the Sekyere East District Assembly and moved straight to the DCE’s official bungalow.



Hon. Boatemaa Marfo said, she was not at the post when the youth, numbering about 200, broke into her office to cause such destruction.



Personnel from the Effiduase District Police Command, who were deployed to the scene, however, saved the office from further destruction.

