My Church has raised more than 50 people from the dead – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

The General Overseer of Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has revealed that his church has witnessed over 50 dead people being brought back to life



Pastor Oyakhilome made these assertions during the three-day programme held from March 15 to 17, 2024, broadcasted on LoveWorld USA's Facebook page.



In a live video shared during the programme, Oyakhilome detailed these purported 'resurrections', stating that they involved individuals of various ages and nationalities.



"In the last year, we have had more than 50 people raised from the dead, more than 50 people.



“How do you explain such things? Both old and young, in various countries, how do you explain? What will you use to explain this? Including the ones that happened inside the hospital to the amazement of doctors and nurses; how do you explain this?” Pastor Chris said.



"Maybe we bribed them in hell or in heaven to come back. You know, people sometimes say we bribe people. So maybe we bribed the dead people to come back to life, wouldn’t that be wonderful? The truth is settled forever" he added.





