General News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mustapha Hamid is an expert in lying during election years – Sammy Gyamfi

play videoSammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress has opined that the reason the NPP has relegated its Director of Communication, Yaw Buaben Asamoa to the background and elevated Dr Mustapha Hamid to handle their press conferences is that the former Information Minister has a penchant for spreading falsehood in election years.



Sammy Gyamfi says Mustapha Hamid’s stock in trade is filling the political landscape with lies and propaganda ahead of elections.



According to him, the NPP settled on Mustapha Hamid after Nana Akomea failed to impress in that role.



He accused the NPP of lacking integrity and credibility and mentioned some statements Mustapha Hamid made in the past which he believes to be untrue.



Sammy Gyamfi also alleged without evidence that the NPP is trying to buy votes by distributing cars, TV sets and money to electorates.



“He is an expert in lying during elections that is why they have unleashed him. They have benched Yaw Buaben Asamoa and tried Nana Akomea but it didn’t work”.



“He was the one who in 2016 said Mahama was doing one chief one car and that they will do one village one dam. He said governance is all about priorities. Today, they are sharing cars like gari. They are sharing TV sets, mattresses, money like bofloat. These same men, what credibility do they have? They have no credibility and should not be given any attention” he said at a press conference on Thursday.



Sammy Gyamfi urged Ghanaians to disregard any accusation of corruption made against John Dramani Mahama by the NPP.



He said if John Mahama or any of his appointees were corrupt, they would have been arrested by the government.



“When they tell you Mahama is corrupt, ask them what they have done about it. Ask them that we elected them to do something about corruption but what they have done? Have they investigated him and where is the report?”









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.