Muslim Group Ghana rewards hardworking Muslim personalities

Muslim Group Ghana awarded hardworking Muslim personalities on Saturday, November, 28

The Muslim Group Ghana, organizers of Ghana Muslim Excellence Awards over the weekend rewarded hardworking Muslim Chiefs, philanthropists, journalists and politicians for their contributions towards the development of the Zangos.



The award was aimed at motivating and acknowledging hardworking personalities within the Muslim communities across the country.



The award ceremony which was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Cantonment Police Mosque in Accra was well-attended and brought together Muslims personalities including politicians, businessmen, Entrepreneurs, Chiefs and Imams.



In an interview with the Coordinator of Muslim Group Ghana, Alhaji Halidu Abubakar Galaxy, he said that this year's awards were in recognition of achievements of Muslims and Zongo personalities as well as businessmen and philanthropists in order to celebrate them for their contributions towards the development of Zongo communities.



The Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Hon. Sheikh Mustapha Hamid commended the awardees and the organizers for their fierce support to the development of the Zongo.



He intimated that the Ministry of Zongo Development will continue to support and ensure the development of the Zango's as well as empower the youth and women.



He called on Zongo youth to ensure peace before, during and after the general election adding that it is God who chooses a President.



In total, thirteen hardworking personalities were awarded in various categories.



They are Best and Most Promising Zongo Chief, Best Zongo Chief, Best Muslim Philanthropist, Best Muslim International Journalist, Best Muslim Media House, Best Muslim Journalist, Best Hausa News Caster.



Others include Best Hajj Chairman of west Africa, Best Imam of Africa, Best Muslim Development Chief, Best Muslim Minister and politician and among others.



The overall best Zongo Chief went to the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Alhaji Sarki Pro-Umar Tanko Abubakar and the Zongo Chief of Manhean, Sarki Abdul Kadir Ahmed Abdul Kadir awarded with the best and Most Promising Zongo Chief of the year.



Hajia Maryam Sissy, a Broadcast Journalist with DWTV went home with the best Muslim International Journalist whilst Hajiya Harijatu Yaboh was awarded the best Muslim news editor.



The National Chief Imam Sheikh Osmanu Shaributu and Sheikh I.C Quaye we're awarded Best Imam of Africa and Best Hajj Chairman of West Africa respectively.

