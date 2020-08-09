Regional News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Source: GNA

Music can instil discipline and mould values - Philanthropist

Mr Humphrey Ellis Agbeehia

Mr Humphrey Ellis Agbeehia, a retired customs officer and philanthropist, has underscored the importance of music in inculcating discipline in people and shaping societal norms and values.



“With music, you will know how to conduct yourself as it has a lot of moral lessons, which can help shape and change one's mind set and attitude to lead a life in moral uprightness,” he said.



Mr Agbeehia was speaking at Peki Senior High School (SHS) in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region after donating five sets of musical instruments to the four SHSs in the District and another at Kpando worth GHC17,000.00.



The beneficiaries were Peki SHS, Peki Senior High Technical School, Tongor Senior High Technical School, Kpeve SHS, and Kpando SHS.



He said the gesture was to enhance effective teaching and learning of music in the schools and improve the performance of students in the subject in their final examinations.



Mr Agbeehia also provided Peki Senior High Technical School with some laboratory equipment to ensure effective study of Science, as students would have access to those apparatuses for practical purposes.



The equipment include Westminster electromagnetic kit, primer kit hydraulic, electron deflection tube, fire blanket, volumetric flask, cave mirror, convex mirror, ray optics box rubber tubes, wave transmitter, auto-trip power supply, tripod stand, petri dish and optical bench wooden.



Presenting the items to the schools, Mr Ernest Patrick Kodzo Mallet, the District Chief Executive, urged them to use the items efficiently and properly maintain them to last long for more students to use.



Mr Jonathan Delase Agbley, the Headmaster of Peki SHS, said music, as a subject, could be taught and learnt with ease when the needed instruments were available and commended Mr Agbeehia for the gesture.



He said the instruments would go a long way to enhance teaching and learning of the subject in the various beneficiary schools.



Mr Vincent Ametefe, the Headmaster of Peki Senior High Technical School, lamented the lack of science laboratory equipment, which posed a great challenge to the School in terms of practical work and thanked Mr Agbeehia for the support.



He appealed to government and other benevolent organisations for assistance to stock the School's laboratory with the needed equipment for effective teaching and learning.



“Three or four years back we were selected for a programme for science laboratory equipment but those items never came, so we are happy for this one because it has come at an opportune time and, more especially, as we are going to start with our practicals,” he stated.

