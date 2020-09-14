General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Murder of law Prof: Too early to generate motive - Efia Tenge

DSP Efia Tenge, Public Affairs Director, Greater Accra Regional Police Command

The Public Affairs Director of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Efia Tenge has said that it is very early to generate motive behind the murder of the senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana, Professor, Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.



According to her, it is unfair for people to say the lecturer had an issue with someone even before investigations, cautioning the public to be sensitive about what they say concerning the murder.



Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was murdered at his residence in Accra.



Police investigations showed he suffered two stab wounds, one to his rib, the other to his abdomen.



Although the particular day he was murdered is yet to be known, reports indicate that his hands were tied at his back when he was found dead.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s Ghana Nie hosted by Nana Owusu Nkrumah, Effia Tenge said,”For now, I do not have any information whether he had an issue with someone and i think it is unfair if it is being claimed that the professor had an issue with someone. Whatever information someone has, the person has to release it to the appropriate agency, I do not have any basis to say he has an issue with someone for now.”



She confirmed that the issue was reported to the police on Saturday and its investigative team with the CID rushed to the scene and sent to the body to the morgue for autopsy.



She also made it known that the police will announce any important information to the public when necessary.



Effia Tenge urged all to support the police to with information as investigation continues.



“If you have any information just call 18555, or 191, and the appropriate unit will take the information and take it up. We appeal to the public to be sensitive in sharing news about his death and also how his family will take it. Let us give him the dignity he deserves even in his death,” she added.



Effia Tenge advised the public to practice general security tips to protect themselves, urging all to be each other’s keeper and security conscious.



Meanwhile, Five people including a security man, a driver and two others.





