Politics of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Murder of Mfantseman MP appeared not politically driven – Gabby

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said the killing of the Mfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Quansah Hayford should not be seen as politically motivated unless and until proven otherwise.



He said the act should be treated purely as a crime.



In a tweet on Saturday October 17, the former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute said “It appears there was no political motive behind the murder of the MP.



“Let’s treat it for what it is and let’s stop the conspiracy theories – unless and until proven otherwise. Crime is crime. Murder is murder. Not everything should be seen as NPP vs NDC.”



The lawmaker was killed by suspected armed robbers on his way back from a campaign trip to Abeadze Dominase on Friday October 9.



He had visited the town barely hours after filing his nomination for re-election in the December 7 parliamentary elections.



Meanwhile five persons have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.



The five are being taken through lawful police procedures, the police announced on Friday, October 16.







“Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantsiman Constituency, Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford".



“They are being taken through lawful Police procedures. Further updates will be given in due time,” the Police announced in a statement.





