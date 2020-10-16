Murder of Mantseman MP: Police arrest five

General News of Friday, 16 October 2020

The Ghana Police Service has announced that five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.



According to the Police, the five are being taken through lawful procedures to establish further details in the case.



This was contained in a post on the verified Twitter page of the Ghana Police Service.



The post, dated October 16, 2020, read in part “Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford.”



Without giving further details, the Ghana Police Service assured Ghanaians of giving substantive details in due course.



“…They are being taken through lawful Police procedures. Further updates will be given in due time,” the post further read.



This announcement comes barely 24 hours after it was announced that two people had been arrested in connection with the issue.



The suspects were picked up by police investigators from the Central Regional Police Command who have since last Friday been working to apprehend the culprits of the act.



The Member of Parliament was shot dead during an alleged high way robbery operation in the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road while returning from a campaign trip in the area.



Ekow Hayford was the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Mfantseman Constituency for the upcoming December polls.



Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantsiman Constituency, Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford. They are being taken through lawful Police procedures. Further updates will be given in due time. pic.twitter.com/6VwxHOUTsE