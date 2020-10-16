Politics of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Murder of MP, other high profile crimes sparking fear in Ghana - Otumfuo

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is worried over the recent spate of high profile murders in the country indicating that it is sparking fear among the citizenry.



“Recently, some criminals have been standing on our highways and killing people with the latest being an MP and others. It is creating anxiety and fear. Some mount roadblocks and rob people of their money," he bemoaned during a courtesy call on him by the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Thursday October 15, 2020.



According to him, the police have been specially trained better than these criminals and should up their game to curtail these unfortunate occurrences putting the country on tenterhooks.



“You have had the best of training and when you are to discharge your duties, you do it perfectly and should therefore not allow Ghanaians to lose trust in you because you are on top of the game. You can investigate an issue and get to the bottom of it. Do not allow challenges you encounter to discourage you”, he urged.



The Ashanti King was reacting to the recent murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfanseman Constituency Ekow Quansah Hayford who was killed about a week ago.



The lawmaker it would be recalld was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road while returning from a campaign trip of the area.



An eye witness who spoke to MyNewsGh.com on the incident said “The attackers who were not masked asked us to lie down; some of us run to the bush. The gunmen immediately shot at the MP who was in his Landcruiser at the time.



“And so after they had left we got closer to the MP who was groaning in pain as he asked for water. He was not responding to my calls when I returned with the drink”, the witness recounted



Ekow Hayford was the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate in the Mfantseman Constituency for the impending election and a member of the seventh Parliament of Ghana.

