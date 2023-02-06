Muntaka speaks after meeting with John Mahama, accepts reshuffle

General News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Former Chief Whip of the minority Caucus in parliament, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has spoken following his engagement with former president John Dramani Mahama.



His meeting comes amidst the brouhaha associated with the reshuffle of the minority in parliament.



In a Facebook post, he said John Mahama’s intervention has brought an end to the disagreement with regards to the reshuffle.



Muntaka further said that there is the need for the party to move on as a party and channel energies towards 2024 elections.



“To all our supporters within and without. I had a lengthy meeting with my big brother, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday evening over the parliamentary reshuffle.



“I want to first of all thank him for the words of advice and encouragement to me as a younger brother.



“His Excellency's intervention has brought an end to all the brouhaha associated with the reshuffle. We are for the interest of our party NDC. We need to move on as a party and channel all our energies towards 2024 elections,” he wrote on Facebook.



Background:



The change in the leadership of the minority caucus of Parliament has led to some confusion in the NDC, with some members of the party, including some Members of Parliament, saying that the party’s parliamentarians should have been consulted before the move.



The NDC leadership has appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic. He replaced the MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.



According to the NDC, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the Deputy Minority Leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, he will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress, dated January 23, 2023.



