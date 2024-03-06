You are here: HomeNews2024 03 06Article 1920276

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Multiple soldiers, security personnel faint during Ghana@67 parade

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

A photo of an Air Force officer who collapsed during parade play videoA photo of an Air Force officer who collapsed during parade

It was a sight to behold as students from various schools in the New Juaben Municipality and the Eastern region at large made an appearance at the 67th Independence Day celebrations to display their marching skills, among other performances.

Farmers and security personnel were not left in this colourful and memorable occasion as they also took their turn to showcase their talents.

However, some soldiers and security personnel fainted during the parade.

Personnel from the Ghana Ambulance Service were captured by GhanaWeb lens rushing to the scene to attend to an officer.

The collapsed officer was subsequently put on a stretcher and taken away from the scene.

Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary was held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on the theme: "Our Democracy, Our Pride."

The parade, which was graced by high-profile personalities, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, featured 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools, and various traditional groups.

Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, was the Special Guest of Honour for the occasion.

Watch the video below;



SA/OGB

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment