Mrs. Quashigah insulted us, told us to leave the job because we complained about arrears - Caterers allege

Regional News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Gifty Asamoah, the Ashanti regional president for School Feeding caterers, says the strike was called in response to insults and intimidation from the School Feeding Programme's management.



Gertrude Quashigah, who manages their affairs, she claims, intimidates and insults them when they demand payment for their unpaid arrears.



She stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline that the caterers were told to leave if they were tired of working.



This infuriated them, and as a result, they decided to strike.



She revealed that they would only return to work if their arrears were paid and the cost per head for a child was increased from 97 pesewas to not less than Ghc2.50 pesewas.



She lamented that the caterers had complained for several months about the unpaid arrears spanned two terms.



"Mrs. Quashigah sent us an audio in which she insulted us. She told us that because the NPP was in power, we had the opportunity to work as caterers and that we should leave if we were tired because there were several others waiting to take our place. She claimed that what we are doing is a sacrifice. This is what enraged the caterers. They are now demanding that all outstanding arrears be paid.



"But if they want us to keep working, they should pay all our outstanding arrears and tell us the amount per head. The 97 pesewas for a child is less and cannot help us provide nutritious meals for the children,” she lamented.



The caterer said they have sacrificed for years, and the cost of foodstuffs has increased astronomically, and they could no longer bear that cost.