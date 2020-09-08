Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Mr Mahama, our votes are not correction fluid – Mustapha Hamid

Mustapha Hamid, Deputy Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party

Ghana’s December 7, 2020, presidential election is a highly anticipated one as, for the very first time, the race is between a sitting president and a former one.



Both candidates who have proved themselves as good leaders have in recent times taken to the grounds to garner support for themselves through emotional appeals and promises.



The Deputy Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in charge of Communications (Messaging) Mustafa Abdul-Hamid has used the words of a social media commentator to highlight why candidate Mahama cannot lead Ghana again.



At the NPP press conference held today and monitored by Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ crew, the minister in charge of Inner City and Zongo Development stated, “Mahama says he wants to come back to correct the mistakes he made as president when he messed up big time. Someone gave a response to him and I quote; Mr Mahama our votes are not correction fluids: the fellow added nothing more, I’ll add nothing more.”



According to the politician, President Nana Addo is the obvious choice for the December 7th elections and he asked Ghanaians to judge both candidate Mahama and President Nana Addo based on intentions and added, “Nana intends to offer leadership of service to transform the country for the good of all Ghanaians and this is a notable intention by any standards.”



The Member of Parliament (MP) furthered that people with good intentions make promises but those with good character keep their promises and held the sitting president up high as the latter. He said, “In 2016 we recorded a plethora of promises and from Nana Addo which were bold and transformative. But these promises were considered as not achievable and all doubters have been proved wrong.”



Mustapha Hamid asked Ghanaians to disregard all promises the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will make at the manifesto launch this evening as they have a track record of not realizing their promises.



“The Akufo Addo-led administration has done better than the NDC as he (Akufo-Addo) did what the NDC termed impossible” he reiterated.





